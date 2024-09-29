‘King’: Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan-Starrer To Be Announced on Superstar’s 59th Birthday

Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated film King is generating a lot of buzz, especially with his daughter, Suhana Khan, set to star alongside him. A recent reports suggest that the film will be officially unveiled on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, November 2, 2024.According to a report from Mid Day, Anirudh Ravichander has been selected to compose the film’s music and has already completed the background score for the announcement video. It has also been revealed that both Shah Rukh and Suhana have begun training for action sequences in the film. The shooting is planned to take place in Budapest starting in January, chosen for its cold weather to create the film's desired overcast and grey ambiance.

Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, King features dialogues written by Abbas Tyrewala and marks Suhana's debut in a feature film following her appearance in The Archies on Netflix. The storyline centers around two characters whose lives intersect under challenging circumstances. Shah Rukh plays a complex don who mentors Suhana's character, guiding her through a dangerous criminal world while testing her survival skills against their mutual enemy, portrayed by Abhishek Bachchan.

Pre-production for the film will kick off in October, with Tyrewala completing the initial draft of the dialogues. The main cast, including Khan, Suhana, Abhay Verma (who plays her love interest), and Abhishek Bachchan, is expected to start filming in Budapest. The filmmakers are currently in discussions with prominent Hollywood action directors for the project, and Siddharth Anand, who will choreograph the action sequences, is set to serve as the creative producer.