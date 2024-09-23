Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies' Picked as India's Official Entry for Oscars 2025

Kiran Rao's "Laapataa Ladies" has been picked as India's official entry for Oscars 2025, the Film Federation of India announced here on Monday, September 23.

The Hindi film, a light-hearted satire on patriarchy, was chosen from a list of 29 films, including Bollywood hit "Animal", Malayalam National Award winner "Aattam" and Cannes winner "All We Imagine As Light".

'Laapataa Ladies' is India's official entry to the Oscars in the Best Foreign Film Category 2025. pic.twitter.com/2gjzgzsDDJ — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2024

The 13-member select committee headed by Assamese director Jahnu Barua "unanimously" decided on "Laapataa Ladies", produced by Aamir Khan and Rao, for reckoning in the best international film category at the Academy Awards.

The list included the Tamil film Maharaja, the Telugu titles Kalki 2898 and Hanu-Man, and the Hindi films Swatantraya Veer Savarkar and Article 370. The Malayalam superhit "2018: Everyone is a Hero" was sent last year.