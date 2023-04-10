Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Trailer: Salman Khan delivers a seeti maar performance

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan starring Salman Khan, is one of the most anticipated films of the year. It is scheduled for release on April 21, 2023, coinciding with Eid. Today, the superstar took to his Instagram account and shared the much-awaited trailer. His caption read, "Did u see the trailer with your bhai n jaan ? #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanTrailer."

A Salman Khan Films production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family-drama and romance. The film was previously titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. It is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.

