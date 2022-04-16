KJ Apa, Isabel May join cast of DC's 'Wonder Twins'

Actors KJ Apa and Isabel May have been tapped by Warner Bros. for their upcoming live-action DC film 'Wonder Twins' for HBO Max.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will be directed and scripted by Adam Sztykiel with Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey producing.

In the DC comics, The Wonder Twins are alien siblings named Zan and Jayna who were introduced as the young companions to older heroes such as Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman in Hanna-Barbera's 1970s 'The All-New Super Friends Hour'. The twins are known for their catchphrase: "Wonder Twin power, activate!"

Warner Bros' last release was 'The Batman' and upcoming projects include the animated DC film 'League of Super-Pets', 'Black Adam' and 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'.

May is known for her breakout work in the 'Yellowstone' prequel '1883' in which she portrayed Elsa Dutton. Apa rose to fame with CW's 'Riverdale' portraying comic book character Archie Andrews. He also played the lead role in the Michael Bay-produced pandemic thriller 'Songbird'.

( With inputs from ANI )

