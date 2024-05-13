KJo reveals he has been a big fan of filmmaker Jon M. Chu, poses with Michelle Yeoh

Mumbai, May 13 Indian filmmaker Karan Johar, who was feted with the Gold Legend honour at the third annual Gold House gala, posed with American filmmaker Jon M. Chu and Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh.

Karan took to Instagram stories and shared images from the gala, showcasing himself posing with Yeoh and M. Chu.

He shared a photo posing with M. Chu and captioned it: “Was so excited to meet with @jonmchu! Been a big fan! And can’t wait for WICKED."

Additionally, Karan shared a picture with Yeoh, where the two are seen looking at the camera and smiling.

Expressing gratitude upon receiving the honour, Karan shared a video on his Instagram handle, capturing the moment of him accepting the award.

“Humbled and Honoured to receive the Gold Legend Honour @goldhouseco’s Gold Gala in LA... Gold house is such an important platform that not only honours and acknowledges Asian Achiever’s and Talent from across the globe but also stands tall for representation and inclusivity...”

“Was so grateful to receive the award from the incredible and dynamic @belabajaria who has been such an inspiration to the community in the world of media and entertainment…and my dearest friend and co-founder of @goldhouseco... @prabalgurung...,” he wrote.

He expressed humility and appreciation for being recognised by Gold House, emphasising its significance in honouring Asian achievers and promoting representation and inclusivity.

Talking about American designer Prabal Gurung, he said: “Prabal is a force of nature and a powerhouse of talent... always pushing boundaries and maintaining fashion relevance for the ages... every day!" He makes us all so proud!!

“I dedicate this award to the love of my life... My mother on Mother’s Day... 25 years of making movies, and I have so many more stories to tell..."

