'KKK 13': Daisy Shah gets ready for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 : Actor Daisy Shah will be seen as a participant in the 13th instalment of the stunt-based series, Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

Taking to Instagram, on Sunday, Shah shared a video from her health screening for the show. She captioned the post, "Health Screening for the Ultimate Adventure! #KhatronKeKhiladi13 #KKK13 @colorstv #healthcheckup #fitnesscheck #minivlog #reeloftheday #DaisyShah #livelaughlove."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Csfsyz9qvmi/

Daisy can be seen going to the hospital for the tests she has to get done before joining the show.

Daisy would be seen doing some exciting stunts on the show, along with Shiv Thakare, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjum Fakih, Nyrraa M Banerji, Soundous Moufakir, Arjit Taneja, and Archana Gautam Singh.

On Friday, the 38-year-old actor, known for her work in movies like 'Jai Ho', 'Hate Story 3' and 'Race 3', shared a string of photos from a farm and confirmed her appearance in the show.

She captioned the post, "The Khiladi from #khatronkekhiladi13 soaking in the sun."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsboGNmKcPs/

Daisy will be next seen in the mystery-thriller film, 'Mystery Of Tattoo' alongside Arjun Rampal and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles. The makers have not announced any official release date yet.

meanwhile, 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' will be airing on Colors in the month of July.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor