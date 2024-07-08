'KKK 14' contestant Gashmeer Mahajani shares how Rohit Shetty praised his movie 'Bonus'

Mumbai, July 8 Actor Gashmeer Mahajani, who has returned to India after wrapping up the shoot for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14', recalled a heartwarming conversation with the show's host, Rohit Shetty, sharing that he was surprised when the filmmaker revealed that he had watched his film 'Bonus'.

In a candid conversation, Gashmeer opened up about a surprising interaction with Rohit.

Reflecting on the experience, Gashmeer shared: "While shooting for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi,' during an interaction, Rohit sir suddenly mentioned that he had seen my film 'Bonus'. I was taken aback and pleasantly surprised. Rohit sir said, 'I've watched your film 'Bonus'. It's such a heartwarming film."

"I love the concept, the storyline, and your performance. Hearing such high praise from Rohit Shetty, one of the most remarkable filmmakers I aspire to work with someday, was genuinely flattering. I felt like I was on cloud nine," he added.

On the work front, Gashmeer is best known for his work in Marathi cinema. He made his silver screen debut in 2010 with P. Som Shekar's Hindi film 'Muskurake Dekh Zara'.

He later starred in Marathi projects like 'Carry On Maratha,' 'Deool Band,' 'Kanha,' 'Dharmaveer,' 'Vishu,' and 'Sarsenapati Hambirrao'.

Gashmeer has also appeared in Hindi films like 'Dongari Ka Raja' and 'Panipat'. He has been a part of TV shows like 'Anjaan: Special Crimes Unit', 'Imlie', and 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal'.

He next has 'Chhorii 2' and 'Phulwanti' in the pipeline.

