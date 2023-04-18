KL Rahul gets a sweet birthday wish from "wifey" Athiya Shetty

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 : It's cricketer KL Rahul's birthday today and he received a heartwarming wish from wife Athiya Shetty.

Taking to Instagram, Athiya wrote, "happiest birthday to my biggest blessing."

She also dropped a few love-filled images with KL Rahul. One of the images shows Athiya hugging KL Rahul from behind.

Athiya's father Suniel Shetty also wished KL Rahul on his birthday.

Sharing an unseen picture from her wedding to wish his son-in-law, he wrote, "Blessed to have you in our lives...Happy birthday baba."

KL Rahul and Athiya exchanged vows on January 23 at Suniel Shetty's (Suniel is Athiya's father) farmhouse in Khandala. The duo was in a relationship for three years before they got married.

After tying the knot, in a joint post, the couple wrote, "'In your light, I learn how to love...' Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."

The wedding was an intimate affair attended by close friends, relatives and family members. Athiya's dear friends Akansha Ranjan, Anshula Kapoor, Anushka Ranjan, Krishna Shroff, and Diana Penty were part of the guest list. Cricketers Varun Aaron and Ishant Sharma, with wife Pratima Singh, were invited as well.

