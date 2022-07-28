Koffee With Karan 7: Aamir Khan & Kareena Kapoor grace the couch for Laal Singh Chaddha

Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan's behind-the-scene pictures from the sets of Koffee With Karan season 7 have surfaced online.A picture shows Aamir Khan and Kareena sitting side by side on stools with several crew members and cameras around them. Kareena is seen in a black blouse and trousers paired with a matching blazer, whereas Aamir is in a white kurta and denims. He paired his look with black shoes and glasses. Kareena seems to be chatting with Karan, who is not seen in the picture. Aamir is seen chatting with someone else on the other side.

Another picture shows Karan Johar posing for pics with some girls on sets. Behind him, one can catch a glimpse of Aamir smoking a pipe.The maiden episode saw the 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' lead actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt grace the couch while the second episode had Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor having a fun banter. The last episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 marked Samantha Ruth Prabhu's debut on the Koffee couch. The duo shot for the episode on Tuesday evening. While Khan has earlier graced the show with ex-wife Kiran Rao in season 4 and with his Dangal co-stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in season 5, Kareena has appeared in all the seasons so far. The two Bollywood superstars will appear on the chat show as a part of Laal Singh Chaddha promotions.


