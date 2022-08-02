Koffee With Karan 7: Aamir Khan trolls Karan Johar for talking about celeb' sex lives

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan are all set to appear together on Koffee With Karan season 7 to promote their upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha. The duo have shot for their episode and photos of the two actors from the sets were shared on their fan pages on social media. Now the much awaited promo fr, their episode has gone viral on the web. In a new promo for the upcoming fifth episode of the latest seventh season of the chat show, Karan asked Kareena about the quality of sex one gets after having babies. Kareena tells them that he would know, considering he too has twins of his own.

Karan responded by saying that he cannot talk about such things with his mother watching the show. Aamir quickly gave it back: "Your mother doesn't mind you talking about other people's sex lives? Kaise sawaal pooch raha hai (What are these questions)?"Kareena also teased Aamir about how he takes ‘100-200’ days to shoot a movie while Akshay Kumar dusts it off in 30 days. She said that's the one thing about Aamir that annoys her. She also gave him a ‘minus’ for his fashion sense and said that while he may be more friendly to the paparazzi, they actually like her more.Episode five will stream on Disney+ Hotstar this Thursday. Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump, which had Tom Hanks in the lead role. It is scheduled to release on August 11. Koffee with Karan started with a bang on Thursday. The first guests of the season, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, set the benchmark for the level of fun that one can expect from the seventh season of the show.