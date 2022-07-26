Koffee With Karan 7: Vijay Deverakonda opens up on his sexual urges says, won't mind threesome

After three dull episodes, Koffee With Karan 7 is back with yet another episode. The promo of episode 4 is out and this time on the couch is Liger pair, Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda. From Ananya talking about what’s cooking between her and Aditya Roy Kapur to Vijay opening up on his sexual urges, the episode is sure to raise some eyebrows. The promo begins with a fun introduction of the two stars by Karan Johar who then goes on to ask Vijay Deverakonda that does he like cheese? The expression on Vijay’s face on hearing this question is too cute. Then we can see a small clip from Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday’s episode where they talk about Vijay being on a cheese platter. To this Ananya Panday asks that can she be on the same cheese platter leaving KJo in splits. Then the question was directed to Ananya asking her about what’s brewing between her and Aditya Roy Kapur?

The promo ends on a rather exciting note by Vijay admitting that he wouldn’t mind being in a threesome. Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger, one of the much-awaited pan-India films is releasing on August 25. The film marks the debut of the actor in Bollywood. In the upcoming sports drama, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen playing a Kickboxer with a speech defect. Ananya Panday plays the female lead while Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy play prominent roles in Liger. Mike Tyson is playing a cameo role in Liger. In association with Puri connects, the film is being produced jointly by Karan Johar's production house Dharma Productions.