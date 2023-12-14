Koffee with Karan Season 8: Arjun Kapoor opens on trolling and body shaming

'Koffee With Karan,' hosted by the renowned Bollywood director Karan Johar, has gained notoriety for its controversial nature. The show is currently in its eighth season on Disney Plus Hot star. This show features interviews with prominent figures from the film industry. In a recent episode, 'Aashiqui 2' actor Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor were invited onto the controversial couch. During the episode, Karan Johar asked to both celebs about does body shaming, age shaming and people talking bad about their relationships affect you, your loved once.

Aditya Roy Kapur maintains a relatively low profile on social media, which shields him from the impact of trolling. In contrast, Arjun Kapoor, who is more engaged on social platforms, frequently faces criticism regarding his personal life choices. Despite encountering trolls, Arjun Kapoor actively responds to them, addressing negativity and standing up for himself. While reacting to the Karan's question, Arjun Kapoor said, "The most important thing is, that there is no person who is not affected by trolling, it's about how you deal with it, but it also shows their upbringing and their culture. Those people who are putting up random comments, you have to know that they are trying to get your attention, earlier I used to get worked up and respond to it, but then I realized that I have to all it to sink in why these desperate people are trying to get my attention and try to detach myself from the reaction." about affecting personal life Arjun said, "Yes it definelty affects me. The irony is these are the same people who want to take selfies with you."

Meanwhile Kartik Aryan will be the lead of 'Aashiqui 3', While talking about him not being a part of the film Aditya said, "In 'Aashiqui 2,' the character I played met his end, so there was no possibility of a return," Aditya explained. With a playful response, he added, "I took on the role of a night manager after that. So, how can I come back now? Maybe my soul could return, and I could give Kartik some trouble." In the show, Karan tried to ask Aditya about the Rumors about him and Ananya Pandey dating, on which he chose to remain silent. Aditya Roy Kapur was last seen in Disney plus hot stars Night Manger.