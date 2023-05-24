'Kohrra': Barun Sobti to star in investigative drama show, first look out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 : Actor Barun Sobti is all set to star in the upcoming investigative drama series 'Kohrra'.

On Wednesday, the makers of the show unveiled the first look motion poster.

Taking to Instagram, production house Clean Slate Filmz shared the motion poster which they captioned, "New obsession alert! Try to stay in the clear while you can because this Kohrra is hiding a lot of secrets! Get ready for this mysterious crime investigation drama, Kohrra, coming soon only on @netflix_in."

The show is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix.

'Kohrra' explores dysfunctional family dynamics and the dark facets of love and relationship through the overlay of a crime investigation. In partnership with renowned screenwriter Sudip Sharma, filmmaker Randeep Jha, and Clean Slate Filmz Productions to produce an engaging investigative drama that kicks off with the discovery of a murdered NRI just before his wedding in the countryside of Punjab. As the investigation unfolds a world of deceit, secrets and the dramas of dysfunctional families is revealed.

The show also stars Suvinder Vicky, Varun Badola, Harleen Sethi, Rachel Shelly, and Manish Chaudhary in pivotal roles.

Soon after the makers unveiled the first look motion poster, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Great going," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "oh dammmnnnnn Barun Sobti in uniform."

Talking about the show, Sudip Sharma said, "When Gunjit Chopra and Diggi Sisodia came to me with the idea of Kohrra, I was drawn to the possibilities of a fresh and distinct cop investigative story underlined with the complexities of human emotions. Together, we've tried to create a show that not only engages you and keeps you hooked throughout but also stays with you after. The collaboration with Netflix, Clean Slate Filmz, and an extraordinary cast has allowed us to create a show that hopefully will be loved by the audience."

Adding to this, Karnesh SSharma, founder of Clean Slate Filmz said, "We've had a long - standing relationship with Netflix and are really happy to collaborate with them once again on Kohrra. This is a crime investigative drama set in the heartland of Punjab that stems off the personal lives of the two cops working on the investigation and everyone else involved. Sudip, Randeep and the powerful cast have resulted in a really authentic story that we are eager to take to the audience."

The official streaming date of the show is still awaited.

