Korean star Song Joong-ki becomes a dad, welcomes baby boy with wife Katy Louise Saunders

Seoul [South Korea], June 15 : Korean star Song Joong-ki and his wife Katy Louise Saunders have been blessed with a baby boy.

The 'Vincenzo' star shared the good news via a post on his online fan cafe, Yonhap news agency reported.

"I finally met the baby in Rome, my wife's hometown. He is a healthy son," Song posted, adding a photo of the baby holding his finger.

"He is the most precious present to our couple, whose biggest dream is to make a happy family," he added.

He also thanked fans for their support and mentioned that he will return with "wonderful works." He mentioned, "I'll come back with wonderful works, living up to who I am and my status as an actor."

Song was recently accompanied by Saunders when he attended the Cannes Film Festival in May for his new movie "Hopeless" and moved to Italy to prepare for the baby's birth.

In January 2023, Song Joong Ki surprised his fans after he announced his marriage to Katy and he also revealed that they are expecting a child together. Song Joong-ki is known for his roles in Korean dramas such as Sungkyunkwan Scandal and Deep Rooted Tree.

