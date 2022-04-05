Kourtney Kardashian ties the knot with Travis Barker in Las Vegas

American TV personality Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker finally tied the knot in Las Vegas after stepping out hand-in-hand at the 2022 Grammys.

TMZ reported on Tuesday that the pair eloped at a Las Vegas chapel at approximately 1:30 a.m. local time on Monday.

Shortly before saying "I do," they attended a Grammys after-party at Delilah LV, where the duo packed on the PDA. "They were seated at a table in the back and making out," a source told E! News. "They weren't holding back and were having a lot of fun."

Insiders told TMZ that Kardashian and Barker did not allow the venue to take pictures and had their own photographer and security instead. They reportedly asked for an Elvis Presley impersonator to officiate the ceremony.

After initially sparking dating rumours back in December 2020, the couple confirmed their romance on Instagram in February 2021. They got engaged just eight months later, when Travis popped the question in a dreamy, beachside proposal at the Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito, California.

This is Kourtney's first marriage, although she has three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Meanwhile, her rocker beau has been married twice before. First to Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002 and Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008. He shares son Landon and daughter Alabama with Moakler, as per Page Six.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor