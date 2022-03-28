Kourtney Kardashian-Travis Barker makes a grand appearance at Oscar 2022 for first time

The reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian has become the first-ever Kardashian-Jenner family member to attend the Oscars event. The 42-year-old star arrived with her fiancé Travis Barker, who is a musician.

The couple made their Oscar debut with matching black looks, and no doubt they were looking immensely hot. Kourtney opted strapless black tea-length vintage Mugler dress with a slicked-back hairstyle and strappy Aquazzura Perfect Kiss Sandals while Barker opted black suit and black rectangular sunglasses.

Sister Kim Kardashian also posted a story on her Instagram, of Kourtney and Travis writing "This is so iconic."

The Oscar Awards was hosted by comedians Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer and actress Regina Hall. Oscars 2022 was broadcast on Star Movies, Star Movies HD, and Star World.