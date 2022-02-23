KPAC Lalitha's funeral to be held today at 5pm

Veteran Malayalam actor KPAC Lalitha passed away on Tuesday night due to liver-related ailments. She was 73. Her mortal remains have been kept at her son Sidharth’s apartment in Kochi for the members of the Malayalam film fraternity to pay their last respects.Later today, Lalitha’s mortal remains will be taken to Wadakkanchery in Thrissur, which is her husband Bharathan’s native town. Her last rites will be performed there at 5pm.

She was the Chairperson of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademy.Spanning a career of more than 500 films as an actress, she won the national film award for best-supporting actor twice (1990- Amaram and 2000-Shantham) besides securing four Kerala state awards. She bagged her first state award in 1975 for ‘Neelaponman’ followed by ‘Aaravam’ (1978), ‘Amaram’ (1990) and for three films ‘Kadinjool Kalyanam’, ‘Godfather’ and ‘Sandesham’ (1991).Her pairing with Innocent was hugely popular with the audience for nearly 25 years between 1985 and 2010 with successful films like Gajakesariyogam, Apoorvam Chilar, Makkal Mahatmyam, Sasneham, Shubha Yatra, My Dear Muthachan, Kallanum Polisum, Arjunan Pillaiyum Anju Makkalum, Injankaddan Mathan and Sons and Pappi Appacha.