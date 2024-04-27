'Krishna Mohini' is a bold show that comes with its risks & rewards: Debattama Saha

Mumbai, April 27 Debattama Saha, who gained popularity for her role as Anokhi Bhalla in the show 'Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki kahani', will now be seen playing the role of Krishna in the Colors TV show 'Krishna Mohini'.

And the actress revealed that the show has "a strong and bold story with many layers to it ... it comes with its risks and rewards".

Fahmaan Khan and Debattama Saha are coming together for 'Krishna Mohini', which will premiere on Monday, April 29. The trailer of the show has intrigued the audience with its strong storyline.

In a candid conversation, Saha spoke about her role and said, "'Krishna' is 'sarthi' (charioteer) to Mohan in the show. She is a responsible woman who is also very innocent. She is equally mature and hard-working. Her life revolves around taking care of her brother, but there is a big secret about her brother she is not aware of."

'Krishna Mohini' is the story of Krishna who is her family's sole breadwinner. She sets out on a journey to support her brother, struggling with gender identity in the face of life's challenges and societal norms.

The show features Debattama Saha, Fahmaan Khan and Ketaki Kulkarni in the lead roles.

