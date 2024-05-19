Krishna Shroff: Jackie & Tiger were nervous at first but then got excited about her being on 'KKK14'

Mumbai, May 19 Krishna Shroff, who is the daughter of Jackie Shroff and sister of Tiger Shroff, said that initially, her family was nervous when they got to know that she is participating in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’, but it later turned into excitement as they believe her as much as she believes herself.

Asked about Tiger and Jackie's reaction to her debut on the show, Krishna told IANS: “There was a little bit of nervousness initially because it is a very new concept for all of us."

"No one in the family has done this or anything like it. It is very different, and I have never been a part of this industry or this world,” she added.

Krishna stressed that it is a very difficult show to debut in.

“But I love a challenge. I love welcoming challenges with open arms and seeing myself how I can push myself mentally and physically," she added.

"So, very quickly, that nervousness turned into excitement because I think my family believes in me as much as I believe in myself,” added the 31-year-old fitness enthusiast.

Is the stunt-based reality show a stepping stone for her in the showbiz industry?

“Yeah, 100 per cent this is my debut, and going through this challenge makes anything in the future seem kind of easy considering, I think it takes a very brave individual to do this specific show. So, I am looking forward to the opportunities this post-show brings.”

“If something relates and resonates to me I am happy to take it up also,” added Krishna.

She calls the Rohit Shetty-hosted show a “perfect debut” for her because “it really fits with the brand and identity I have created.”

Does she feel that being an ardent fitness enthusiast gives her an edge over other contestants in the show, Krishna replied: “I don’t think that physicality has that much to do with it. It definitely does play a certain part.”

It’s 80 per cent a mental game, says Krishna.

“I think it is more about the mental game up to the point that I would say that the mental game is probably 80 per cent because your physical is just 20 per cent of it. If I am able to conquer my mind then my body will follow then I think I can do anything,” she said.

Krishna is ecstatic to be able to share a glimpse of her true personality with the audience with the show, which will air on Colors.

“That makes me feel excited. I am looking forward to that more than anything because my only platform has been Instagram, so, it is a much smaller audience."

"I am able to reach out to a lot more people through the show, and they will understand me and who I am,” she said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor