Krishna Shroff's 5 musts for 'KKK14' shoot in Romania: Phone, shoes, skincare products, gummy bears & headphones

Mumbai, May 22 Sister of actor actor Tiger Shroff, Krishna Shroff, who is a contestant in the 14th season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' (KKK) revealed five essential items that she has taken with her to Romania for the shoot of the stunt-based reality show.

Daughter of Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, Krishna, who is a fitness freak and owns an MMA Matrix fitness centre, said: "The five essential items I brought with me to Romania-- the first is my phone to stay connected. Secondly, I think the most important thing is comfortable shoes so that I can perform stunts with ease."

"Number three is my skincare because I heard all contestants only have 20 minutes on the makeup chair and that's definitely not enough for me, so I’ll make sure that my skin is on point. Fourth is my melatonin gummy bears so that I get a good night's rest and I'm ready to go for a long day of shoots every single day. And number five is my headphones so that I can listen to some good music," she said.

Talking about the stunts, Krishna shared: "I'm definitely dreading the shock stunts because no matter how tough you are or how much you prepare, that's going to frighten everybody. I'm most excited about jumping from one truck to another specifically and also, I think anything to do with hanging off of a helicopter above the ocean and then jumping into the water."

On what kind of stunt does she thinks host-filmmaker Rohit Shetty would curate specifically for her, Krishna added: "I feel like he's probably going to give me something more badass like the things that I'm into doing which is helicopter stuff or stunts related to trucks or something that is more action-based."

The new season is themed on 'Darr ki nayi kahaaniyaan' in Romania.

The participants are Shilpa Shinde, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Gashmeer Mahajani, Asim Riaz, Shalin Bhanot, Karan Veer Mehra, Aashish Mehrotra, Aditi Sharma, Sumona Chakravarti, Niyati Fatnani, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia as the participants.

'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14' will air soon on Colors.

