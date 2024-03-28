Kristen Stewart says only this person can convince her to do Marvel movie

Washington [US], March 28 : Hollywood star Kristen Stewart has given many hits and is known for her role in 'The Twilight Saga', however, the actor is least interested in being part of Marvel films. She said she will "likely never" star in those movies unless told by one specific person, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The 'Love Lies Bleeding' star said on a recent episode of the 'Not Skinny But Not Fat' podcast that making a superhero movie "sounds like a ...nightmare."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, when host Amanda Hirsch told Stewart that she could see her playing Mary Jane "MJ" Watson from the Spider-Man comic, the actress clarified that she does "like big movies because I like people to watch them when I'm in them."

But she added that the "system would have to change. You would have to put so much money and so much trust into one person ... and it doesn't happen. And so therefore what ends up happening is this algorithmic, weird experience where you can't feel personal at all about it."

"But maybe the world changes," Stewart continued, noting that if 'Barbie' director Greta Gerwig asked her to star in a Marvel movie, "I would do it."

The Oscar-nominated actress is no stranger to big-budget films, having starred as Bella Swan in the enormously popular Twilight franchise opposite Robert Pattinson's Edward Cullen and Taylor Lautner's Jacob Black.

Stewart, a great 'Barbie' fan, remembers feeling "emotional" when seeing Ryan Gosling's "I'm Just Ken" performance at the 2024 Oscars event earlier this month.

"I was, for some reason, crying and laughing while watching the Ken thing," she said. "It's emotional, dude, watching Greta watch it. When they did the one cutaway of her and she was just, like, front-row belting and looking at the thing she helped kickstart, I was like, this is too much," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

