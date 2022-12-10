Kristen Stewart to serve as Jury President at 73rd Berlin Film Festival

American actor Kristen Stewart is set to serve as the jury president at the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival in February.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, an American entertainment news outlet, festival directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian on Friday said, "We're excited about Kristen Stewart taking on this distinguished task."

"She's one of the most talented and multifaceted actors of her generation. From Bella Swan to the Princess of Wales she has given life to everlasting characters. Young, shining and with an impressive body of work behind her, Kristen Stewart is the perfect bridge between U.S. and Europe," they added.

Stewart is "considered one of Hollywood's major young talents," the directors also said, adding, "Her international breakthrough came with the five-part Twilight saga (2008-2012). In 2010, she attended the Berlinale with the independent production Welcome to the Rileys (directed by Jake Scott). That same year, she received the Orange Rising Star Award for best newcomer at the BAFTAs."

Currently, Stewart has just completed production on Love Me, opposite Steven Yeun, and just wrapped production on Love Lies Bleeding, directed by Rose Glass, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

( With inputs from ANI )

