Kriti Kharbanda Ties the Knot With Pulkit Samrat – See First Pics

Pulkit Samrat and his longtime girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony at ITC Grand Bharat in Gurugram on March 15. The couple recently shared their first wedding pictures on social media, captivating fans with their stunning looks.

The wedding ceremony saw Pulkit and Kriti adorning traditional attire, with Kriti donning a gorgeous lehenga and Pulkit looking handsome in a sherwani set. Sharing the official photos, Kriti penned a sweet caption, "From the deep blue sky, To the morning dew. Through the low and the high, It’s only you. From the start to the end, In every now and every then, When my heart beats different, It’s got to be you. Constantly, Consistently, Continually, You!"

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's on-screen chemistry translated into real-life romance, as they have co-starred in films like the 2018 hit "Veerey Ki Wedding" and the comedy "Pagalpanti" released in 2019. Their collaboration extended to Bejoy Nambiar's "Taish," alongside actors like Harshvardhan Rane, Jim Sarbh, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Abhimanyu Singh.

Kriti Kharbanda is known for her versatile roles in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu films, including "Housefull 4," "Pagalpanti," and "14 Phere," where she starred opposite Vikrant Massey. Pulkit Samrat, renowned for his roles in the "Fukrey" film series, has also appeared in notable films such as "Dolly Ki Doli," "Bangistan," "Sanam Re," "Junooniyat," and "Haathi Mere Saathi." He also made a mark in the television industry with his appearance in Ekta Kapoor's iconic TV serial "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi."