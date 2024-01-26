Kriti Sanon Joins Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh with UAE Golden Visa Honor

Joining the ranks of other notable Indian celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and Ranveer Singh now Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has been awarded the UAE Golden Visa.The Golden Visa is a long-term residency permit that allows foreigners to live, work, and study in the UAE without the need for a national sponsor. It is granted to individuals who have made significant contributions to the UAE, including in the fields of business, culture, or sports.

Kriti was presented with the Golden Visa by Iqbal Marconi, CEO of ECH Digital, a leading technology company in the UAE. In her acceptance speech, Sanon said, "I am honored to receive the UAE Golden Visa. Dubai has a special place in my heart, and I am excited to be a part of its vibrant cultural scene."

On work front Kriti is currently filming the upcoming Hindi film "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya" opposite Shahid Kapoor. The film is scheduled to be released on February 9, 2024.