Kriti Sanon on ‘Tere Ishk Mein’: Pre-climax, climax was both physically and emotionally draining

Mumbai, Nov 22 Actress Kriti Sanon has opened up about stepping into the layered and demanding world of her character Mukti and revealed how shooting for the pre-climax and climax scenes for “Tere Ishk Mein” was both physically and emotionally draining.

Kriti said: “Mutki’s character has a very diverse graph, what she starts from, what she ends up becoming, her choices, her decisions.. there are a lot of layers to what she is doing. A lot is sometimes not said, a lot of justification, a lot of things why she is doing what she is, not said in words.”

“There is no dialogue at times to help you and it just has to be translated in your eyes. That was something new and I really enjoyed it.”

Kriti also spoke about the mental and physical exhaustion of shooting the most intense scenes of the film.

She added, “There are a lot of really intense scenes, the pre climax and the climax, which are very very long. That was very draining and we shot it for about 5-6 days. Both physically and emotionally those scenes were extremely draining.”

Kriti said that she could feel the low energy in everyone around on set and could even feel it in her vanity with her team.

“At times when I went back home it stayed with me, I felt extremely drained. That scene is the peak of emotions and probably the most intense bit of the film, and it pulled me down the most,” added the actress.

Tere Ishk Mein will be released in cinemas on November 28 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow present 'Tere Ishk Mein', produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The film is directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav, is an A.R. Rahman musical with lyrics by Irshad Kamil.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor