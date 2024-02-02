Kriti Sanon to ‘Indian Idol 14’ contestant: Your voice is similar to Rekha Bhardwaj

Mumbai, Feb 2 Actress Kriti Sanon, who appeared on ‘Indian Idol 14’, lauded the performance of contestant Adya Mishra for her soulful rendition of the tracks ‘Ik Kuddi’, and ‘Raat Ke Dhai Baje’, comparing her voice to singer Rekha Bhardwaj.

The singing reality show welcomed Shahid Kapoor and Kriti, who promoted their upcoming movie ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’.

In this special episode titled 'Dhamaakedar 8’, contestant Adya Mishra from Faridabad mesmerised everyone by singing ‘Ik Kuddi’ from the movie ‘Udta Punjab’, and 'Raat Ke Dhai Baje' from the movie 'Kaminey'.

Amazed by Adya’s performance, Kriti said: “Adya, the texture of your voice is so lovely. You can sing softly and at the same time, there is pain and pizazz in it.”

“When you were singing the first song, I mentioned to Vishal Dadlani sir that your voice is very similar to that of Rekha Bharadwaj ma’am. I enjoyed your performance,” added Kriti.

Singer and performer Rekha, who is the wife of filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, is known for her tracks like ‘Balma’, ‘Teri Fariyad’, ‘Judaai’, ‘Hamari Atariya Pe’, ‘Kabira’ among many others.

Hearing Adya’s voice modulation in the songs, judge Vishal Dadlani said: “I think you're ready to make sure you stay in the game. The Adya we previously met was someone who knew her voice, knew how to use it, and knew how to take command and provide a memorable performance that you can’t forget.”

“I’m stunned today as I didn’t expect that you would sing to this level suddenly. It was an outstanding, blockbuster performance,” added Vishal.

Judge Shreya Ghoshal also showered her with praise, saying: “Adya, I agree with what Vishal said. This song - 'Pheli Baar Mohabbat ki hai’, suits you a lot and I enjoyed it a lot. I always try to give you a hint that you’re made for this genre of singing. I was wowed by what you did today.”

‘Indian Idol Season 14’ airs on Sony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor