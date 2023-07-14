Kriti Sanon to play ‘Tragedy Queen’ Meena Kumari in Manish Malhotra's directorial

Manish Malhotra is all set to make his directorial debut. He will be starting his new journey with a biopic on the iconic actress Meena Kumari. The designer has roped in Kriti Sanon to play the role of Meena Kumar on the silverscreen. Reportedly, the film will be backed by Bhushan Kumar T-Series. As per reports in Mirchi Plus, it has been Manish Malhotra long-cherished dream' to recreate the magic of Meena Kumari. With his visionary direction, he aims to honour the legacy of the iconic actress and shed light on her incredible journey through the lens of cinema. As per reports, the biopic is currently in the scripting stage. Known for her timeless performances and emotive portrayals, Meena Kumari remains an everlasting icon in Indian cinema. This film intends to pay tribute to her profound impact on the industry and her enduring charm that continues to captivate generations of film enthusiasts.

Meena Kumari starred in over 90 films. She died at the age of 38 years, from cirrhosis of the liver, which has been associated with her alcoholism. Kumari began acting when she was four. She initially worked mostly in Vijay Bhatt productions; Leather Face (1939), Adhuri Kahani (1939), Pooja (1940) and Ek Hi Bhool (1940). Bhatt rechristened Mahjabeen as "Baby Meena" during the filming of Ek Hi Bhool (1940). She was cast under the name Meena Kumari in Ramnik Production's Bachchon Ka Khel (1946). She is often remembered as the 'Tragedy Queen' of Indian cinema due to her powerful performances in emotionally-charged roles.