Kriti Sanon wraps Sicily schedule of 'Cocktail 2', shares BTS pics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3 : Actor Kriti Sanon has wrapped shooting for the Sicily schedule of her upcoming film 'Cocktail 2.'

The actress shared behind-the-scenes moments from the sets, giving her fans a peek into the fun-filled days of the shoot.

Kriti, on Friday, took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures with the cast and crew, including director Homi Adajania. Along with the photos, she wrote, "Ciao my Bellas. And just like that we've wrapped #TheSicilianChapter of #Cocktail2. Sunshine, rain and ending with a beautiful Rainbow."

The film also stars Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in important roles. Cocktail 2 is a sequel to Cocktail, which released in 2012 and featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty.

Apart from Cocktail 2, Kriti will also be seen in Tere Ishk Mein, co-starring Dhanush.

On October 3, the teaser for the upcoming film was released giving fans a glimpse into the a love story of rebels.

Billed as the spiritual sequel to Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor starrer 'Raanjhanaa', 'Tere Ishk Mein' is directed by Anand L Rai, while the music is composed by AR Rahman.

The two-minute and four-second teaser opened with the Haldi ceremony of Kriti Sanon, which was gatecrashed by Dhanush.

'Tere Ishk Mein' is produced under the banners of Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow Productions. Producers include Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar.

