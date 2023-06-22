Kriti Sanon’s mother Geeta reacts on Adipurush backlash says, focus on emotions and not mistakes

The makers of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Adipurush have been receiving backlash ever since the trailer was released. Now that the movie has hit the theatres the situation has gone from bad to worse. Amid all this, Kriti Sanon's mom Geeta Sanon has shared a cryptic post on Instagram, where she spoke about not looking at a person's mistakes, but understanding their emotions.The film is inspired by the Hindu epic Ramayana, which depicts the victory of Lord Ram over the demon king Ravana after latter kidnaps his wife Sita.

Sharing a verse, Kriti Sanon's mother Geeta Sanon explained its meaning, and wrote in her caption, "Jai Shree Ram (Glory to Sita and Ram)."Her post read, "Jaki rahi bhavna jaisi prabhu murat dekhi tin taisi. Iska arth hai ki achi soch and drishti se dekho toh srishti sundar hi dikhegi. Bhagwan Ram ne hume sikhaya hai ki Shabri ke ber mein uska prem dekho na ki ye ki wo jhuthe the. Insaan ki galtiyo ko nahi uski bhavna samjho (It means if you'll look with a good mindset, the world will only look beautiful. Lord Ram has taught us to look for love in the berries offered to him by Shabari and not at the fact that they were half eaten. One should not look at a person's mistakes, but should understand their emotions)."

Geeta Sanon’s post also got many comments. A user wrote, “Ma’am, with due respect, everything can’t be justified to make money…. at least dharm ko in sab se pare rakkhein…. they used dharma to make money but didn’t even respect that…. they got to be ashamed and must apologize.” Another person commented, “Ma’am this isn’t the right way to defend such big insult towards our history or God and if your daughter does good work people do praise it and if she likes the positive feedback den she also needs to accept the negative or the accurate feedbacks if majority of the audience views are same!”Adipurush, mounted on a reported budget of over Rs 500 crore, has passed the Rs 400 crore mark worldwide.