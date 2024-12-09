Kritika Kamra Shuffles Between Shooting for Matka King and Helping the Community of Artisans in Madhya Pradesh Through Her Entrepreneurial Venture

Actress Kritika Kamra, known for her remarkable performances on screen, is proving that she is much more than just a talented actor. While filming her latest series Matka King in Mumbai, Kritika has been diligently managing her burgeoning fashion label based in Madhya Pradesh. A hands-on entrepreneur, Kritika frequently visits local artisans and suppliers to oversee production, ensuring the highest standards of quality in her brand’s offerings.

Kritika’s dual commitment to her acting career and business venture exemplifies her dedication to excelling in all spheres of her life. Despite her packed shooting schedule, she makes it a point to connect with the grassroots, showcasing her passion for empowering local artistry.

Speaking about her journey, Kritika said:

"Balancing my acting career and my business has been challenging yet incredibly fulfilling. I feel a deep responsibility towards both worlds—on one hand, I’m creating stories that resonate with audiences through my work in Matka King, and on the other, I’m building a brand that celebrates the talent and craftsmanship of local artists in Madhya Pradesh. I personally visit the artisans and suppliers to ensure we deliver nothing short of excellence. It’s hectic, but when you love what you do, it’s all worth it."

Kritika’s ability to seamlessly juggle her roles as an actor and entrepreneur serves as an inspiration to many, showcasing that with determination and passion, it is possible to excel in multiple endeavors.