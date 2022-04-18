KRK announces Deshdrohi 2, says, it will bigger than Baahubali 2

Kamaal R Khan has announced the sequel to his film Deshdrohi. 2. The actor and director shared the poster of the film, which claims that the film will be 'bigger than Baahubali'. The film will soon go on floors.KRK had hinted about his comeback as a director. His tweet read, "I am all set to direct a film to show to Bollywood that how to make a blockbuster film (sic)."

Shooting is going to start soon! pic.twitter.com/WEXxe5MkRB — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 18, 2022

As promised, the filmmaker shared the poster of Deshdrohi 2, featuring him, today, April 18. "Shooting is going to start soon (sic)," read his caption. Directed by Jagdish A Sharma and produced by Kamaal R Khan, Deshdrohi was released in 2008. The film featured KRK in the lead role alongside Manoj Tiwari, Hrishitaa Bhatt, Gracy Singh and Zulfi Syed. The film revolves around the hardships that immigrants face in Mumbai, where rural migration has displaced Marathis, who now form less than 50 percent of the city's population.