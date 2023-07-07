KRK Calls Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor’s Bawaal “Pain In The Ass"

Kamaal R Khan, who is referred to as KRK, has once again launched a fresh attack against B town stars. In the latest tweet, he has now taken a potshot at Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film, Bawaal.For the unversed, Varun and Janhvi have collaborated for the first time in Bawaal. The film is helmed by director Nitesh Tiwari. As Tiwari has handled it from the director’s seat, there are huge expectations from the film, but many were left surprised when the makers decided to opt for a direct OTT release. Now, the self-proclaimed critic has taken a dig over the same. He also claims to know the inside report of the film.

Taking to Twitter, KRK wrote, “I got full report of @Varun_dvn film #Bawal and I can say with 100% confidence that this film is pain in the a*s. Your brain will stop working, when you will see Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor doing stupid things in Paris. Means it’s right decision to release directly on OTT. Bawaal is said to be the most expensive film of the filmmaker. The teaser of the film was released on July 5 and promises a tragic love story in the backdrop of World War 2. While Varun will be seen as Ajay, Janhvi will portray Nisha.