Krystle D’Souza: ‘Visfot’ has so much to offer

Mumbai, Sep 5 Actress Krystle D’Souza has spoken about why her upcoming film “Visfot” starring Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan, is worth the wait.

The film is releasing two years after the completion of the shoot and she said: “Good things take time, they say, and trust me, they are not wrong. Visfot has so much to offer and will surely be worth the wait.”

Krystle spoke about how the film is very different from her previous works and shares her experience of gaining weight for the role.

“I always make sure I do different kinds of characters—positive, negative, grey, gold digger, supernatural, comedy, and now, a full-on crime fiction.”

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do. It’s also different because the film itself is about two different worlds and how they meet when they come together at some point,” said the actress, who made her Bollywood debut with “Chehre” in 2021.

The actress said that she has been shooting for a couple of other interesting projects in the meantime.

“I think as an actor, we are so used to waiting—waiting for the right roles, waiting in between shots, waiting for the release, and then waiting for the next. But in the end, it’s always worth the wait.”

Krystle had to gain weight for her role in “Visfot”.

She said: “Thanks to filming right after lockdown, it was a piece of cake—quite literally. I would have to get back in shape for any other character, so you could say I got 'lucky,' just like my character name, Lucky!”

The actress added that getting back into shape was the challenging part.

“Now here comes the difficult part. But I guess as an actor, you have to do what you have to do. I hired my trainer back, hit the gym, and followed a very disciplined diet with literally no cheat days.”

Krystle has also completed shooting for another film that she shot in the UK last December.

The actress said: “Post-production is almost done on that one, so hopefully it will be out soon as well. Currently, I am filming a very interesting web show in Hyderabad. So hopefully, there’s a lot of me for the audience to see in the coming year.”

“Visfot” is set to release on 6 September.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor