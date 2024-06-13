K’taka family court quashes Kannada actor Vijay’s divorce petition

Bengaluru, June 13 A family court in Bengaluru on Tuesday quashed a divorce petition filed by popular Kannada actor-director Vijay, popularly known as 'Duniya Vijay', as the petitioner could not prove the charges against his wife Nagarathna.

Vijay, who filed the divorce petition in 2018, had accused his wife of cruelty.

He also told the court that he would take responsibility for their children and provide alimony to his wife. However, Nagarathna did not agree to the divorce.

Following due procedures and submission of arguments, the court had reserved its order in the case for June 13. On Thursday, the court passed an order quashing Vijay’s petition.

Sources close to Vijay said the actor is living separately with his partner Keerthi Gowda.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor