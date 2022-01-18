Kumail Nanjiani was intimidated with 'Eternals' cast

Mumbai, Jan 18 Pakistani-American actor and comedian Kumail Nanjiani who plays Kingo in 'Eternals', initially was intimidated by the film and its cast and crew given its mammoth scale.

But soon he bonded well with everyone on the sets and had an experience of a lifetime while shooting for Chloe Zhao's superhero film.

Recollecting his experience, Kumail, who plays Kingo, a master at combat in the film, said, "It was a little intimidating at first. It's like we're supposed to have been family for thousands and thousands of years, and I don't really know anybody. But everybody was so excited to do this movie and excited to be a group together that we all gelled very quickly."

He further said, "And as we gelled and developed our personal relationships, the relationships between the characters kept evolving too. So, to me, one of the most satisfying parts of doing this movie was working with this incredible ensemble of actors and figuring out the relationships between all the characters."

Expressing his excitement about working with the stellar cast of 'Eternals', he said, "It's really remarkable. What a great group of actors and human beings. I've truly fallen in love with all of them."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor