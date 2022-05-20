'Kumkum Bhagya' actress Aparna Mishra on her bond with co-star Mugdha Chapekar

Mumbai, May 20 'Kumkum Bhagya' actress Aparna Mishra shares about her bond with co-actor Mugdha Chapekar on the sets of the show.

In fact, Aparna also points out how she trusts Mugdha more than herself and they share a strange connection where they can read each other's minds easily.

As Aparna mentions: "Being with Mugdha is like being at a home away from home. We have been shooting together for more than three years and now, we are like sisters. In fact, you can say that Mugdha and I have turned into real-life sisters courtesy of 'Kumkum Bhagya'. Right from eating together to watching movies and surprising each other, we love spending time together."

"We also share a really strange connection where without telling each other, we can guess what's on each other's minds."

"I absolutely trust her with all my secrets, even more than myself, and she loves me like a younger sister. It is actually remarkably similar to the bond we share on-screen as Prachi and Shahana, so it makes it even more special," she adds.

'Kumkum Bhagya' airs on Zee TV.

