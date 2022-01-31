Kunal Kapoor and wife Naina Bachchan welcome a baby boy

Kunal Kapoor and Naina Bachchan have welcomed their first child, a son, on Monday. The actor took to Instagram to announce the news. “To all our well-wishers, Naina and I are overjoyed to share that we have become proud parents to a beautiful baby boy. We thank God for our abundant blessings,” Kunal shared. Soon after he shared the good news, his friends and fans were seen showering the couple with love. His good friend Hrithik Roshan commented, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️!!!!!!!!!! From hrithik machu." Tara Sharma wrote, "A huge congrats @nainabachchan @kunalkkapoor loads of good wishes and love and welcome to the wonderful, hectic, incredible and sometimes nuts-driving 😀 world of parenting ❤️." Angad Bedi wrote, "Wowwwww congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️." Actor Akshay Oberoi commented, "Yessssss!!!!!! Congrats!!!! ❤️❤️❤️." Fans also congratulated the couple with heart emojis in the comments section.

On the work front, Kunal will soon be making his directorial debut with a short film. He is also producing a biopic on Shiva Keshavan, a rare winter Olympian from India. Kunal, who was last seen in The Empire and Ankahi Kahaniya, is still remembered for his character in Rang De Basanti. A former investment banker, Naina Bachchan is the megastar Amitabh Bachchan's brother Ajitabh Bachchan and Ramola Bachchan's daughter and cousin of actor Abhishek Bachchan. After a couple of years of dating, the two tied the knot in a secret ceremony on February 9, 2015, in the presence of their immediate families, in the breathtaking locales of the Seychelles Islands.Naina Bachchan's cousin Shweta Bachchan Nanda played cupid and introduced her to Kunal. Soon after the two met, Naina and Kunal started dating in 2012 and exchanged solemn vows in 2015.