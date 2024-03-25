Kunal Kemmu says 'Happy Holi' with BTS pictures from 'Madgaon Express' sets

Mumbai, March 25 Actor Kunal Kemmu, who made his directorial debut with the recently released film 'Madgaon Express', has shared BTS pictures from the sets of his film.

On Monday, the actor-director took to his Instagram and shared an array of pictures from the film's shoot.

In the pictures, Kunal can be seen briefing his actors and brainstorming prior to mounting the scenes.

The actor wrote in the caption: "From day 1 of shoot to the day I said the last pack up on the sets of 'Madgoan Express'. Each day has been so special in so many ways. And I couldn't have done it without my amazing team of actors and technicians"

Kunal added: "To the many colours of friendship that the film showcases and the many colours of my own personality that I got to explore through this film I wish you all a very happy Holi and thank you so much for all the love that you have shown to our film. May this festival of colours bring you all you happiness and good luck #happyholi."

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, ‘Madgaon Express’ is currently playing in theatres.

