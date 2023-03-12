Kunal Kemmu, Shweta Tripathi's 'Kanjoos Makhichoos' set for digital release

Mumbai, March 12 Actors Kunal Kemmu and Shweta Tripathi's upcoming family entertainer 'Kanjoos Makhichoos' is all set to release on OTT on March 24.

Kunal took to Instagram to make the announcement. He also posted a poster of the film, directed by Vipul Mehta. The film will release on ZEE5.

He wrote as the caption: "Kunal Kemmu: Kanjoosi aur jugaad ka masterclass leke aa raha hai ye #KanjoosMakhichoos. Trailer Out Tomorrow! Premieres 24th March only on #ZEE5."

The film also stars Piyush Mishra, late comedian Raju Srivastava and Alka Amin.

