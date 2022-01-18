K.V. Vijayendra Prasad to pen story, screenplay for Sri Vaari Films' third production

Chennai, Jan 18 Legendary screen writer K.V. Vijayendra Prasad, who is also the father of ace director S.S. Rajamouli, is to pen the story and screenplay for the third production venture of Sri Vaari Films.

Disclosing this, producer P. Ranganathan of Sri Vaari Films said that work on the project would commence soon.

Vijayendra Prasad has written the screenplay for more than 25 superhit pan-Indian films in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi, including the 'Baahubali' films, 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', 'Manikarnika' and the highly anticipated 'RRR' that has been directed by Rajamouli.

Ranganathan said leading actors would be a part of the project and the official announcement about the cast and crew wuld be made in the coming days.

Sri Vaari Films has already bankrolled two successful films - 'Dharmaprabhu' and 'Anandham Vilayadum Veedu'.

'Dharmaprabhu' was a fantasy flick which had Yogi Babu in the lead role while 'Anandham Vilayadum Veedu' was an emotional family drama featuring Cheran and Gautham Karthik in prominent roles.

