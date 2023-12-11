'KWK 8': Aditya Roy Kapur on dating rumours with Ananya Panday "ask me no secrets..."

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11 : Actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor will be seen gracing the famous 'Koffee' couch in the upcoming episode of 'Koffee with Karan season 8'.

Taking to Instagram, director Karan Johar shared the promo of the upcoming episode which he captioned, "Get seated, the boys aka Arjun Kapoor & Aditya Roy Kapur are on the koffee kouch this week and they are bringing the house down! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran Season 8 - new episode streams from 14th Dec, on Disney+ Hotstar! #KWKS8OnHotstar."

In the new promo, KJo asked Aditya about his dating rumours with actor Ananya Panday to which quipped, "Ask me no secrets and I will tell you no lies."

Karan also asked the 'Fitoor' actor what would he do if he got stuck in an elevator with Shraddha Kapoor and Ananya Panday.

Before Aditya could answer, Arjun interrupted and made a witty remark and said, "Aashiqui to zaroor karta par kiske saath wo nahi pata."

Getting personal in the coffee shots round, Karan Johar asked, "Take a shot if you have dressed up from some offscreen roleplay"

"Handcuffs" replied Arjun Kapoor

Leaving us quite curious, Aditya Roy Kapur said, "Disney+ Hotstar can't handle it!

'Koffee with Karan Season 8' streams exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

