Kyle Richards recalls "amazing" advice she got from Rihanna

Washington [US], March 28 : American actor Kyle Richards talked about the special advice she got from the pop queen Rihanna. She told Richards on how to deal with other women invading her privacy and demanding to know all the "intimacies" of her marriage, reported People.

The 55-year-old 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star separated from husband Mauricio Umansky last summer after nearly three decades of marriage, and she met the 36-year-old Fenty founder on vacation in Aspen, Colorado, in December, when she made her way into a closed store and found the singer upstairs.

According to People, she revealed on the latest episode of SiriusXM's 'Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa' that the singer, 36, gave her "amazing" advice after meeting in Aspen, Colorado, in December.

"So, she was in Kemo Sabi when I was in Aspen," explained Richards. "It was actually closed, Kemo Sabi, and I was heading home and I saw there was a light on and I was like, 'Oh, I need to get something from there,' and I knew they would open the door for me. So I knocked and they're like, 'Oh, it's Kyle,' and I saw them like saying something like, 'What do we do,' and I was like, What's going on?'"

She said that after being let inside, the western clothing store's workers informed her that Rihanna was upstairs.

Richards then urged them to notify the 'We Found Love' singer that she was present and that she was aware Rihanna is "a fan of the show."

"She stopped my daughter once and tapped my daughter on the shoulder when she was with a group of her friends, and my daughter turned around," recalled Richards, noting that the singer told her daughter that she was "obsessed" with her family.

After being invited upstairs, Richards said Rihanna was "so sweet" and gave her "all kinds of amazing advice about my marriage, the women, and how we're handling things."

"I haven't told anybody this, but she said something that was so amazing to me and I was like, 'Oh my god.' She said, 'Next time one of these women want to know all the details of the intimacies of your marriage, tell them 'Why do I need to give you the blueprint to my home when I'm already renovated?'" said Richards.

The television personality stated that she is unsure if it is "bad" to be outspoken about the advice the artist offered her.

"I was like, 'This woman is so smart. She's such a woman's woman.' She was so incredibly supportive and sweet and just such a beautiful person just inside and out," said Richards.

Elsewhere on the podcast, Richards said that she has not begun seeing other people since news broke of their separation from Mauricio Umansky last July. "I mean that day will come regardless because we are separated and we're allowed to do what we want to do right now. That's the way it is," she said, reported People.

