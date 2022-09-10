Kylie Jenner accused of 'photoshop fail' over Kris Jenner's 'floating head'

Los Angeles, Sep 10 Reality TV star Kylie Jenner has been accused of poorly editing a photo for a new beauty campaign.

Kylie has been slammed by fans for a "Photoshop fail" picture in which she posed with her mum Kris Jenner, reports mirror.co.uk.

The reality star was promoting a new addition to her Kylie Cosmetics skincare collection when she posted a photo to the brand's Instagram of herself in a black strapless top.

Her momager Kris was seen posing in a pair of black out sunglasses and a black turtleneck top which made her head look as though it was floating.

The pair's outfits were barely visible as they posed with their impossibly smooth legs crossed as they blended into the solid black background.

Their legs poked out from their invisible torsos and they both accessorised with stilettos. The post was captioned: "I have one word for tonighta vodka.

"Kris Collection drops 09.14 on KylieCosmetics.com"

The snap has garnered over 145,000 likes but not everyone is impressed with the image.

"Kris' floating head though," one person commented disapprovingly. This could've been executed better. Lmk if you need help next time," another slammed.

Another rolled their eyes and wrote: "The Kris legs for me."

"KRIS JENNERS 67 YEAR OLD LEGS DO NOT LOOK LIKE THIS AT ALL," another blasted.

"Whose legs are on Kris? And where are her toes?" a follower said, while another penned: "I would love to see the unedited version of this picture."

"Kris photoshopped to the gods," another wrote.

It's not the first time Kylie has been accused of a photoshop fail.

A body part seemed to go 'missing' when the reality star was promoting another new addition to her skincare collection.

She shared some sultry snaps of herself in a lilac one-piece swimsuit and a pair of transparent heels as she posed for the cameras holding some lavender and with a smile on her face.

However, some fans who saw the pictures were left distracted by Kylie's missing kneecaps in one full length photo, as they claimed the snap had been so over-edited that she was completely missing them all together.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor