Kylie Jenner gets permanent restraining order against obsessed fan
By ANI | Published: January 18, 2022 09:58 PM2022-01-18T21:58:05+5:302022-01-18T22:05:18+5:30
American reality TV star Kylie Jenner will have a court-ordered force field around her permanently to deter an obsessed fan who tried to trespass her home.
As per TMZ, Kylie has been granted a temporary restraining order against an obsessed fan who has been showing up at her Holmby Hills home over the last year.
The man was arrested in December after violating a temporary restraining order by going to her house and buzzing the gate.
Kylie's lawyer, Shawn Holley, filed legal documents to make the restraining order permanent, and the judge obliged; so the fan is prohibited from going near Kylie.
( With inputs from ANI )
