Laal Singh Chaddha trailer: Aamir Khan delivers perfomance of a lifetime

The trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha, the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump, was released today during the T20 finale match. Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha has been produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom18 Studios and stars Khan alongside Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh and Chaitanya Akkineni.Khan plays the titular hero, a Sikh, while Mona Singh plays his mother and Kareena Kapoor his love Roopa. The songs have been composed by Pritam and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The film will be released in cinemas on August 11.

