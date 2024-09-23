Laapataa Ladies Enters Oscars 2025: Actress Pratibha Ranta Reacts; Says As Jaya, I Poured My Heart Into this Role

Kiran Rao's movie Laapataa Ladies has become India's official entry to the Oscars. The movie that starred celebs like Pratibha Ranta, Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastava, Durgesh Kumar, Chhaya Kadam and others in key roles got selected among many other films to become India's Official entry to Oscars 2025. Other films like Animal, Kill, Kalki 2898 AD, Srikanth, Chandu Champion, Joram, Sam Bahadur and more were in contention to become the official entry. The panel comprising of 13 jury members chose Laapataa Ladies for Oscars 2025.

Pratibha Ranta who played the role of Jaya in Lapataa Ladies was elated post the official announcement. Speaking about the same she said, “I’m absolutely speechless at the thought that Laapataa Ladies could be chosen for the Oscars! My dream would truly be fulfilled if it happens. Being part of this film has been an amazing journey, and I can’t help but feel excited about the possibility of it receiving such prestigious recognition. As Jaya, I poured my heart into this role, and it means everything to me. This is my first movie, and the idea of being considered for the Oscars is just incredible! I trust that the selection process will highlight the best films, and no matter what, I am so grateful for this opportunity. I can’t wait to see where this journey takes us!”

Co-produced by Aamir Khan, the film garnered attention for its unique narrative. Starring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava and Ravi Kishan among others, Laapataa Ladies centred around two newlywed brides and their journeys. The film released earlier this year.In an earlier interview with PTI, Kiran Rao shared that the story of Laapataa Ladies came to her from her ex-husband Aamir Khan who had returned from a screenwriting competition he was judging.“Aamir came home and told me a one-liner, about two girls on a train and how they get swapped. And I was hooked. I knew that this was not just a great story but also a great opportunity for me. “Honestly, I could never have written a story like this myself. It’s not naturally my kind of story when I write but I felt I could bring something of myself to it,” she said.

Shot in a village in Madhya Pradesh, Laapataa Ladies is set in 2001 when mobile phones were still a luxury in rural areas. The film has actors Pratibha Ranta and Nitanshi Goel playing the brides and Sparsh Shrivastav is the hapless husband who ends up bringing home the wrong bride



