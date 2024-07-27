Lady Gaga dazzles at 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony

Paris [France], July 27 : Singer-songwriter and actor Lady Gaga stunned everyone with her performance at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

She performed alongside the Seine River in the French capital.

Gaga is seen wearing a stylish black corset with feathers. Gaga performed Zizi Jeanmaire's 'Mon Truc en Plumes' .

Taking to her official handle, X, she shared pictures from the ceremony and wrote a long post. In the post, she shared details about her performance and the song she sang during the opening ceremony.

"I feel so completely grateful to have been asked to open the Paris @Olympics

2024 this year. I am also humbled to be asked by the Olympics organizing committee to sing such a special French songa song to honor the French people and their tremendous history of art, music, and theatre. This song was sung by Zizi Jeanmaire, born in Paris a French ballerina, she famously sang "Mon Truc en Plumes" in 1961. The title means "My Thing with Feathers." And this is not the first time we've crossed paths. Zizi starred in Cole Porter's musical "Anything Goes" which was my first jazz release. Although I am not a French artist, I have always felt a very special connection with French people and singing French musicI wanted nothing more than to create a performance that would warm the heart of France, celebrate French art and music, and on such a momentous occasion remind everyone of one of the most magical cities on earthParis."

"We rented pom poms from Le Lido archivea real French cabaret theater. We collaborated with Dior to create custom costumes, using naturally molted feathers. I studied French choreography that put a modern twist on a French classic. I rehearsed tirelessly to study a joyful French dance, brushing up on some old skillsI bet you didn't know I used to dance at a 60's French party on the lower east side when I was first starting out! I hope you love this performance as much as I do. And to everyone in France, thank you so much for welcoming me to your country to sing in honor of youit's a gift I'll never forget! Congratulations to all the athletes who are competing in this year's Olympic Games! It is my supreme honor to sing for you and cheer you on!! Watching the Olympic Games always makes me cry! Your talent is unimaginable. Let the games begin!," she added.

https://x.com/ladygaga/status/1816903201020583980

An extensive dance sequence as part of the "Synchronicity" theme paid respect to the construction workers who are reconstructing Notre Dame following a fire in 2019.

Aerial dancers were seen performing on the scaffolding. Other dancers practiced techniques on the Seine's banks.

Before the Parade of Nations, the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, and the President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, were introduced at the Trocadero.

The National Olympic Committees paraded in French alphabetical order, with a couple of exceptions. Australia and the United States came at the end, right before hosts France.

The first 18 delegations were introduced to the Parade of Nations from the Pont d'Austerlitz. The parade was led by the founding nation of the modern Olympic Games, Greece, in their country themed attire.

Greece selected NBA star Giannis Antetekounmpo as their male flagbearer, alongside Antigoni Ntrismpioti, a race walker.

While sailing through the River Seine, Greece was followed by the Refugee Olympic Team, which features 37 individuals. This marks their third appearance at an Olympic Games since being formed for Rio 2016.

Afghanistan arrived on the third, sailing through the picture-esque River Seine, followed by South Africa, Albania, and Germany. Thomas Bach, who was in attendance, stood up to cheer for his home nation, Germany.

The parade resumed after Lady Gaga's enchanting performance, and one of the most successful nations in the history of the Olympic Games, China, arrived. China's table tennis great Ma Long and synchronised swimmer Feng Yu were chosen as the flagbearers.

After an enthralling performance by French-Malian singer Aya Nakamura with musicians from the French Army, the parade resumed.

An aeroplane blew smoke from its tails and formed a pink heart over Paris, which is often regarded as the city of love.

Colombia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the Coko Islands arrived on their respective boats on the Seine.

As rain started to pelt down in Paris, Egypt arrived at the opening ceremony. The anticipation of Indian fans finally ended when flagbearers Sharath Kamal and PV Sindhu, donning specially designed traditional attire, were spotted at Seine leading along with the group of 78 athletes and officials.

As the Indian boat passed, 'ITALIA' chants started to echo around the River Seine, announcing the arrival of Italy in the Parade of Nations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor