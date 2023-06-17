Lady Gaga shares this major update on 'Chromatica Ball' film

Los Angeles [US], June 17 : Singer Lady Gaga shared a major update about her 'Chromatica Ball' concert film via an Instagram post.

On Friday evening, Gaga gave fans an in-depth explanation of her creative process as of late, also sharing what she has recently been working on.

"I wanted to share a more personal moment with you today, I know I haven't been doing a lot of that lately and some of you are really longing for me to share more of my artistic process. I've been experiencing my creativity ever since last summer in a really special and private wayI wrote and produced music for a special project, I prepared for months developing my character for Joker, I filmed Joker for many months (a very introspective time), I have been running my start-up Haus Labs, doing philanthropic work, and additionally have been working on The Chromatica Ball film edit," she wrote.

"I can say for the first time in many years that my love of making art, music, fashion, and supporting community has never been more fulfilling. I may not be sharing as much of myself online as I have in the past, but I hope you know this time to myself has been extremely healing and recharging for my heart, mind, body, and creativityto create within myself and to have a personal life that's just for me. I'm sure that may feel different because I haven't always been so private (I bet that will make some of you laugh)but I LOVE my fans, my little monsters, so much and that will never change. I can't even begin to describe how much our global community inspires me every day to bring as much joy as I can to your lives. Here's a photo of my working on The Chromatica Ball film edit (that's a frame from the film behind me)I can't WAIT for you to experience it. Thank you for being willing to grow with me so that I can change and transform with the community I love so much. I hope you love all the things I've been creating for you and I hope this is a small reminder to you of my deep passion and commitment to art," her post further read.

She also mentioned that she's been writing and producing music for the "special project."

The 15-stop tour promoting Gaga's sixth studio album, "Chromatica," which was released in 2020, took place in 2022 with the singer making stops across North America and Europe. At the time of release, promotional tie-ins for the album were put off due to COVID, Variety reported.

Her Los Angeles concert at Dodger Stadium is likely when the concert was filmed, considering the crowd of over 52,000 attendees was notified that the show was being recorded. Gaga also posted about the gig on Twitter, writing, "30 cameras pointed at you and one take."

Meanwhile, Gaga is all set to appear in the Todd Phillips film "Joker: Folie a Deux" with Joaquin Phoenix, who reprises his role as Arthur Fleck/Joker. Gaga will play Harley Quinn. The supporting cast includes Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland and Harry Lawtey. Zazie Beetz, who starred in the first "Joker" as Sophie, is also returning.

