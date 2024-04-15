Lady Superstar Nayanthara shares perfect Family Portrait Celebrating Tamil New Year (See Pics)

South superstar Nayanthara is quite active on social media, recently she shared a family portrait on occasion of Tamil new year. In that family photo Nayanthara is looking beautiful as she is wearing white dress, and his husband is wearing traditional lungi.

Both kids are wearing peach color kurta and lungi which is adding glam to their family portrait. other's looks. She posted this photo with caption which says, "Happy Vishu and Happy Tamil new year, May God bless u all with lots of love n happiness."

Nayanthara is getting lot of attention for her post. fans are commenting and showering love in her comment section. Nayanthara has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films. She is one of the highest-paid actresses in India, she was the only South Indian actress to be featured in the Forbes India "Celebrity 100" list.

Recently actress grabbed headlines due to her movie Annapoorani. This movie was removed from Netflix as it hurts Hindu sentiments. She made Bollywood debut through film 'Jawan' opposite Shah Rukh Khan.