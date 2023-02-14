Lagaan actor Javed Khan Amrohi passes away

Veteran theatre and film actor Javed Khan Amrohi, best known for his roles in popular DD serial Nukkad and films such as Lagaan and Chak De! India, died on Tuesday due to lung failure at a hospital here, according to his filmmaker Ramesh Talwar.

He was suffering from breathing issues and for the past year he was bed ridden. He was admitted to Surya Nursing Home, Santacruz where he breathed his last after both his lungs failed. Today at 7.30 pm the supurde-e-khak ceremony will be performed at Oshiwara Muslim cremation ground. There is a wave of mourning in the cinema world due to his sudden departure.

Javed Khan Amrohi was born in Mumbai. Apart from supporting roles in Bollywood, he also did cameos. His different characters in about 150 Hindi films left a strong impression on the audience.